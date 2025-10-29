SI takes Rs 2 crore bribe to let off multi-crore fraud accused

HYDERABAD: A sub-inspector (SI) of the Hyderabad Task Force allegedly accepted a Rs 2 crore bribe to release a suspect involved in a multi-crore financial fraud case.

According to sources, the accused fraudster had fled to Mumbai after reportedly swindling nearly Rs 3,000 crore in a major financial scam. A special task force was constituted to trace and arrest him. The team detained the suspect in Mumbai and began transporting him to Hyderabad.

However, during the return journey, the SI allegedly made a secret deal with the accused.

As part of the plan, he sent other officers ahead in a separate vehicle while he travelled with the suspect in another car, maintaining a distance of nearly 30 km between the two.