SI takes Rs 2 crore bribe to let off multi-crore fraud accused

HYDERABAD: A sub-inspector (SI) of the Hyderabad Task Force allegedly accepted a Rs 2 crore bribe to release a suspect involved in a multi-crore financial fraud case.
According to sources, the accused fraudster had fled to Mumbai after reportedly swindling nearly Rs 3,000 crore in a major financial scam. A special task force was constituted to trace and arrest him. The team detained the suspect in Mumbai and began transporting him to Hyderabad.
However, during the return journey, the SI allegedly made a secret deal with the accused.
As part of the plan, he sent other officers ahead in a separate vehicle while he travelled with the suspect in another car, maintaining a distance of nearly 30 km between the two.
The SI reportedly contacted the suspect’s associates en route and instructed them to deliver Rs 2 crore in cash to a hotel. After receiving the money, he reportedly released the accused and later misled senior officials by claiming that the suspect had escaped when the vehicle stopped.
A departmental inquiry is in progress, and the SI is likely to be suspended pending investigation, said a senior official.
A probe into the officer’s possible involvement in other irregularities is also underway.