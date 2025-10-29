Silent Stroke Signals You Might Miss

These hidden symptoms can include sudden confusion, personality changes, severe headache, numbness on one side, unexplained fatigue, difficulty swallowing, frequent falls, tremors, or even loss of bladder control. “A stroke rarely arrives unannounced. The challenge lies in recognising these whispers before they become a roar,” he adds.

A critical early warning is the Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), often called a ‘mini-stroke’. TIAs cause temporary symptoms such as weakness, numbness, or blurred vision that resolve within minutes or hours. Many people dismiss them — a dangerous mistake, since one in three individuals who experience a TIA may suffer a major stroke if untreated.

Who’s at risk?

While strokes can happen to anyone, certain groups are more vulnerable. “Older adults above 55, men, and those with a family history of stroke are at higher risk,” says Dr Muralidhar.

Lifestyle diseases amplify this risk. High blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, heart disease, and sedentary habits are all major contributors. Sleep disorders like sleep apnoea can also increase susceptibility.

According to ICMR data, the nationwide incidence of stroke is estimated between 105 and 152 per 100,000 people annually. In Telangana, the numbers are even more concerning. A rural survey revealed a crude prevalence of 257 per 100,000, with men (344) significantly more affected than women (163).

A recent survey in Hyderabad showed that while 78% of respondents had heard the term ‘brain stroke’, 81% did not know any symptoms, and only 19% could identify even one sign. Shockingly, one in seven stroke patients in Hyderabad are young adults between 25 and 45 years.