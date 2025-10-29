The Lies We Tell to Survive: Inside Sanjay Shukla’s The Liar’s Guide

My grandmother/grandfather is ill’— wasn’t that the most common excuse we gave teachers to skip school? As we grew older and stepped into corporate life, our reasons for taking sick leave became more creative, but the habit of lying stayed. Sanjay Shukla, head of content development at Apollo Hospitals Group, examines this pattern in his debut book The Liar’s Guide. With wit and empathy, he explores why we lie, what it costs us, and how we might do it better.

What inspired you to write The Liar’s Guide?

It started as a joke, an inside one about how lying had become a life skill. But I soon realised that lying isn’t always sinister. Sometimes, it’s necessary or even kind. That contradiction fascinated me. After years in journalism and healthcare, I’d seen both truth’s power and falsehood’s function. The book emerged from that tension, the gap between what we say and what we mean. Writing it wasn’t just cathartic; it felt essential.