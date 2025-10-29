The silent struggle inside a child’s brain

When a child complains of headaches or stumbles while walking, parents rarely think of the brain. Yet, for some families, these small signs open the door to one of childhood’s toughest battles — a brain tumour. Often silent at first, these tumours can alter how a child sees, speaks, learns, or grows — reshaping not just the brain, but an entire childhood.

Though relatively rare, brain tumours remain among the most serious health challenges in children. Experts stress that early recognition, timely treatment, and holistic care can dramatically improve outcomes.

“Unlike adults, where tumours often arise due to lifestyle or environmental factors, brain tumours in children are usually linked to developmental abnormalities or genetic changes,” explains Dr Kaushal Ippili, consultant neurosurgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.