The silent struggle inside a child’s brain

When a child complains of headaches or stumbles while walking, parents rarely think of the brain. Yet, for some families, these small signs open the door to one of childhood’s toughest battles — a brain tumour. Often silent at first, these tumours can alter how a child sees, speaks, learns, or grows — reshaping not just the brain, but an entire childhood.
Though relatively rare, brain tumours remain among the most serious health challenges in children. Experts stress that early recognition, timely treatment, and holistic care can dramatically improve outcomes.
“Unlike adults, where tumours often arise due to lifestyle or environmental factors, brain tumours in children are usually linked to developmental abnormalities or genetic changes,” explains Dr Kaushal Ippili, consultant neurosurgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.
Because a child’s brain is still developing, symptoms are subtle — headaches, vomiting, vision problems, imbalance, seizures, behavioural changes, or a sudden drop in school performance. In infants, rapid head growth or a bulging soft spot may indicate increased pressure inside the skull.
“Children often struggle to express what they feel, so parents play a crucial role in spotting persistent or unusual changes,” adds Dr Kaushal.
N Varsha Monica Reddy, consultant paediatric neurologist, Yashoda Hospitals, agrees: “Children’s brain tumours frequently present in vague ways — chronic headaches, nausea, or poor academic performance may be dismissed as minor issues. Parents, teachers, and paediatricians must stay alert and seek prompt evaluation.”
Paediatric brain tumours most often occur in the cerebellum or brainstem, which control coordination and vital functions. Common types include medulloblastomas, ependymomas, and low-grade gliomas. Some grow slowly, while others are aggressive and need urgent intervention.
MRI scans remain the gold standard for diagnosis. “Modern imaging and molecular tests help plan personalised therapies that improve survival and long-term quality of life,” notes Dr Kaushal.
Whenever possible, surgery is the first line of treatment. Depending on tumour type and age, radiation or chemotherapy may follow. In very young children, doctors try to delay radiation as it can affect learning and hormonal balance.
“Treatment plans are highly customised,” says Dr Varsha, adding, “Advances in minimally invasive and image-guided techniques have greatly improved success rates. After therapy, many children recover fully and return to school.”
Newer options like targeted therapies and proton beam radiation offer safer, more precise alternatives. Multidisciplinary tumour boards — bringing together neurosurgeons, oncologists, neurologists, rehabilitation experts, and psychologists — ensure both survival and long-term well-being are prioritised. Reintegration into school is an essential part of healing. While treatment may disrupt learning, most children can gradually return with proper coordination between parents, teachers, and doctors.
“Teachers should know the child’s medical history, as fatigue or slower processing may affect learning. With supportive therapies and customised learning strategies, many children successfully complete school,” says Dr Varsha.
A diagnosis can be devastating for families. Parents often grapple with fear, uncertainty, and financial strain, while siblings may feel neglected. “Anxiety often stems from uncertainty about the tumour type and long-term prognosis,” explains Dr Varsha, adding, “That’s why hospitals now focus on family-centred care, offering counselling and emotional support to both children and caregivers.”
Thanks to medical advances, survival rates for many childhood brain tumours have improved dramatically. Yet, long-term follow-up remains crucial to monitor learning, hormonal health, and emotional well-being.
“Rehabilitation therapies — physiotherapy, speech, and occupational therapy — help children regain skills and confidence,” says Dr Kaushal, adding, “With timely diagnosis, advanced care, and strong support at home and school, many children not only survive but thrive.”