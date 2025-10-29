Tilfi: Weaving heritage in metal

The world of Banaras took on a striking new form — shimmering not in silk, but in metal — at a recent event in the city. Tilfi, the brand synonymous with exquisite Banarasi weaves, unveiled a curated showcase that reimagined what heritage craftsmanship can look like in the modern age.

From intricate repoussé wall panels and sculptural furniture to collectible objects that marry form and function, Tilfi’s display offered a tactile, glimmering dialogue between Banaras’s mythic past and its evolving present. The exhibition also marked the debut of Tilfi’s new line of smaller objects inspired by the Shikargah motifs of Banarasi textiles — think leaping tigers, grazing deer, and lush foliage translated from weave into metal.

“A lot of our pieces play on the idea of textiles, introducing fluidity into metal in form,” said Aditi Chand, Co-Founder & CEO of Tilfi Banaras. Hyderabad, she noted, with its deep appreciation for artistry and tradition, felt like a natural fit for Tilfi’s vision. “It’s a city that treasures handloom, heritage, and heirlooms. Our patrons here don’t just admire craft; they live with it,” she said.

For Tilfi, this transition from fabric to metal feels less like a departure and more like a continuation. “Banaras has always been a city of multiple crafts,” Aditi explained, adding, “And repoussé metalwork actually predates the handloom tradition.” Over time, however, its artistic potential had narrowed, often confined to temple ware. With this new line, Tilfi seeks to restore the craft’s creative breadth — infusing it with the same design philosophy that defines their textiles: rigour, mastery, and authenticity.

By reimagining repoussé metalwork through a contemporary lens, Tilfi aims to position Banaras’s craftsmanship on a global stage — not as relics of the past, but as living art for the modern world.