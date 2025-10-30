Bhatti inaugurates McD’s global office in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said Hyderabad has, over the past two decades, evolved into the epicentre of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), symbolising trust in local talent and confidence in the city’s governance and future.

Bhatti, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, inaugurated the Global Capability Centre of fast-food giant McDonald’s, spread across 1.56 lakh sq. ft in HITEC City.

He said McDonald’s decision to establish its global office in Hyderabad reflected faith in Telangana’s exceptional talent and marked the city’s emergence as the “capital of GCCs.”

“McDonald’s is more than a business. It is a symbol of human connection, and the shared joy of coming together over a meal,” Bhatti said. He credited Hyderabad’s enduring strength to the visionary policies of leaders like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, PV Narasimha Rao, and Dr Manmohan Singh.

Sridhar Babu said McDonald’s choosing Hyderabad stood as a strong endorsement of the state’s vibrant industrial ecosystem and credibility of Congress with global investors.

Calling McDonald’s a “towering symbol of globalisation,” he noted that the landmark economic reforms of 1991 under former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao — the liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation (LPG) policies — paved the way for international enterprises to enter India and transform its economy.