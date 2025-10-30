Carnatic tradition with purpose

What began as a little girl’s devotion to her grandfather’s music in Telangana has today become an international movement for harmony and healing. Kalyani Mudumba, now based in Illinois, has turned Carnatic music into her medium of service — uniting cultures, empowering children, and spreading light through every note.

This year, her years of service were recognised with a proclamation from the mayor of Bloomington, Illinois — an honour rarely bestowed upon classical musicians, especially from the Indian diaspora. “The proclamation is a big honour, especially for Carnatic music,” she shares, adding, “They chose me because of the community service I’ve done through music. During the pandemic, I wanted to take Carnatic music to a different level — to make sure others benefit from it, not just my students.”