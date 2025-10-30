New face of Indian space

By 2030, every millennial must have dreamt of a world filled with flying cars, space travel, and colonies on Mars. For most, those dreams remained in the realm of science fiction but a few decided to turn them into reality. Today, some of those dreamers are building India’s next big space story.

Once seen as the exclusive domain of ISRO and government agencies, the cosmos is now buzzing with a new generation of private pioneers — engineers and entrepreneurs, who believe space should be as accessible as the internet once became. Among them is Rupesh Gandupalli, co-founder and CEO of XDLINX Space Labs, who’s quietly redefining what it means to build for the final frontier.

An alumnus of NIT Warangal, Rupesh’s journey took him through global giants like Apple, Planet Labs, and Applied Materials — experiences that shaped his belief that space innovation doesn’t have to come with astronomical costs. That conviction led to the birth of XDLINX, a Hyderabad-based company designing and building satellites that are 75% indigenous, cost-effective, and built for speed.