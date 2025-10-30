Telangana Dy CM orders release of 303 crore for pending overseas scholarship dues

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed Finance department officials to release Rs 303 crore towards pending overseas scholarship dues for SC, ST, BC, OC, and Minority students.

The deputy CM’s directive has brought much-needed relief to thousands of families who had been waiting anxiously for months. For many students from poor and middle-class backgrounds, the Overseas Scholarship scheme represented a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pursue higher education abroad and secure better job prospects to uplift their families.

However, with the previous government failing to release funds on time, students studying overseas and their parents back home in Telangana were pushed into deep financial and emotional distress. As scholarships stalled, new visa and work restrictions in countries like the US and UK only worsened their situation, heightening anxiety.

Today, studying abroad has become far more expensive, with limited scope for students to balance work and academics. Rising living costs and education loans have left many families struggling to keep their children’s dreams alive.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Bhatti prioritised the issue and ordered the immediate clearance of all pending overseas scholarship dues and instructed that all pending amounts from 2022 till date be cleared at once.

In response to the announcement, families expressed joy that, despite the state’s tight financial situation, the government is extending crucial support of about Rs 20 lakh per student — enabling their children to pursue their academic goals.

Students too conveyed gratitude, saying this timely financial assistance would help them fulfil their aspirations and return home equipped to contribute meaningfully to the state and the nation.