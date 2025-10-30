Telangana HC orders reinstatement of TGSRTC driver sacked over alleged intoxication

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has set aside three orders passed by TGSRTC authorities removing a driver, A Venkati, from service, and ordered his reinstatement without back wages.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Venkati, who was removed from service on April 25, 2024, on charges of reporting to duty under the influence of alcohol and participating in a dharna.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the allegations were baseless and that the disciplinary proceedings relied solely on a breath analyser test without conducting confirmatory blood or urine tests. It was further submitted that although 13 other employees participated in the dharna, no action was taken against them.

The TGSRTC’s counsel contended that the breath analyzer test on the driver showed 329 mg/100 ml alcohol level.

After examining the record, the court held that the breath analyzer report alone was insufficient proof of intoxication. It also noted that penalizing only one employee among several participants in the dharna was discriminatory.