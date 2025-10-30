Tradition tailored for today

Hyderabad’s fashion landscape welcomed a new milestone as P N RAO Fine Suits, the Bengaluru-based tailoring powerhouse with over a century of legacy, opened its second store in Kukatpally. Known for blending meticulous craftsmanship with modern design, the brand has been redefining bespoke tailoring since 1923, and Hyderabad’s style-conscious audience is now getting a front-row seat to experience it.
Speaking to CE, Naveen Pishe, third-generation partner at P N RAO Fine Suits, explained the vision behind the expansion. “We’ve been in Hyderabad for a year now, and our customers expressed a strong desire for closer access. Kukatpally stood out as a perfect location — well connected, residential, and nestled between Lulu and Orbit malls. It’s becoming a self-sufficient shopping destination, much like Whitefield in Bengaluru,” he said.
The new store aims to meet modern preferences, but remains connected to the brand’s 102-year-old heritage. Naveen said, “Our collection is for Gen Z and young professionals — with comfy and easy, drawstring pants, casual jackets, relaxed workwear elements in linen, bamboo, silk, and wool. But we also embrace tradition, which includes tailored tuxedos, sherwanis, and evening formalwear. We have a blend of classic sophistication and modern intrigue.”
He pointed out that Hyderabad’s cosmopolitan base appreciates a global sensibility in P N RAO designs. “Many of our customers travel a lot and/or are subject to global influences through social media like Instagram. They want styles that are comfortable and functional. People in Hyderabad have valued craftsmanship for over a hundred years. This includes bomber jackets to custom suits for evening wear. They wear all types of garments in this city,” Naveen added.
The Kukatpally store has the complete offering of seasonal collections, which includes ready to wear suits, embroidered looks, luxury fabrics which include Scabal diamond chips, casual and formal shirts and sherwanis. “So essentially anything you pull from our flagship store, or see on our website, we offer here,” Naveen emphasised, while stressing the goal of affordable, accessible pricing points, without compromising quality.
With competitors ranging from global fashion labels to local bespoke tailors, P N RAO distinguishes itself through a combination of heritage, meticulous craftsmanship, and modern innovation. “We source wool from England and New Zealand, linen from Kolkata, and specialty fabrics from Eastern Europe. Every piece is traceable, and our in-house tailors undergo years of apprenticeship. That level of expertise is hard to find elsewhere,” he said.
The brand’s century-long journey reflects its ability to adapt. Naveen recalled, “My grandfather started as a ladies’ tailor for British officers’ wives in 1923. Post-independence, he pivoted to men’s wear. In the ’60s, we introduced ready-to-wear collections, which was unusual at the time. When I joined in the ’90s, we shifted focus to suits for tech professionals in Bengaluru. For our centennial in 2023, we added women’s tailored suits, training staff under expert guidance from the Netherlands. It’s been a continuous process of innovation while staying true to our roots.”
Asked about Hyderabad’s future as a key market, Naveen said, “The city is vibrant and fashion-forward. Social media and the film industry have made style more visible, and there’s a discerning clientele that values quality and design. Hyderabad is now a key destination for us, and the Kukatpally store will make it easier for customers to experience our offerings firsthand.”