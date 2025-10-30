Tradition tailored for today

Hyderabad’s fashion landscape welcomed a new milestone as P N RAO Fine Suits, the Bengaluru-based tailoring powerhouse with over a century of legacy, opened its second store in Kukatpally. Known for blending meticulous craftsmanship with modern design, the brand has been redefining bespoke tailoring since 1923, and Hyderabad’s style-conscious audience is now getting a front-row seat to experience it.

Speaking to CE, Naveen Pishe, third-generation partner at P N RAO Fine Suits, explained the vision behind the expansion. “We’ve been in Hyderabad for a year now, and our customers expressed a strong desire for closer access. Kukatpally stood out as a perfect location — well connected, residential, and nestled between Lulu and Orbit malls. It’s becoming a self-sufficient shopping destination, much like Whitefield in Bengaluru,” he said.

The new store aims to meet modern preferences, but remains connected to the brand’s 102-year-old heritage. Naveen said, “Our collection is for Gen Z and young professionals — with comfy and easy, drawstring pants, casual jackets, relaxed workwear elements in linen, bamboo, silk, and wool. But we also embrace tradition, which includes tailored tuxedos, sherwanis, and evening formalwear. We have a blend of classic sophistication and modern intrigue.”