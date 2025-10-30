Wickedly beautiful: Hyderabad’s Halloween mood

Spooky glam

This year’s Halloween vibe is louder, bolder, and definitely more glamorous. “This Halloween, the beauty scene is going bold and creative — thick metallic eyes, holographic skin, and neon liners paired with 3D cat-eye nails, chrome tips, and glow-in-the-dark nail art. It’s all about statement looks that blend glamour with spooky drama,” says Tanya Bansal, owner of Tanya Bansal Makeup Studio and Nail Design.

Even costume stores are buzzing with excitement, shares G Rajender Goud, proprietor of Alankriti Costumes and Makeup in Chandanagar, “The bookings actually started about 15 days ago. Since Halloween falls on the 31st, people usually begin making their reservations around that time, roughly two weeks in advance,” he says. Talking about how people experiment with their Halloween looks, she explains that the choices are endless. “People usually buy all kinds of Halloween-themed outfits like horror masks, skeleton dresses, and other spooky costumes. Halloween is quite unique because everyone wants a different look. They love to mix and match masks, capes, and face colours, and even use accessories like fake ears or tongues for a completely horror vibe,” he adds.

Meanwhile, fashion enthusiast Sharon Aishwarya says this Halloween feels more open-ended than ever. “I think the themes this year are far too many. A few that come to mind would be Nostalgia/Y2K with 90s and early 2000s fashion, Pop-culture icons from your favourite movies and TV shows and of course, Horror!” she shares.