Bright skies in Telangana signal rainless days in week ahead

HYDERABAD: After days of incessant rainfall that left several districts of Telangana waterlogged, the state finally witnessed clear skies and bright sunshine on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any rain alerts for the next seven days, bringing much-needed relief to residents and officials alike.

Weather conditions across the state remained calm on Thursday, with no reports of rainfall from any district. The respite came a day after the impact of Cyclone Montha triggered heavy downpours.

According to the IMD, no rainfall warning has been issued for Friday, as weather systems have now moved away from Telangana. The state’s average rainfall currently stands at 54.5 mm, significantly higher than the normal 1.0 mm for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the GHMC area received an average rainfall of 28.9 mm, far exceeding the normal 1.2 mm. Between June 1 and October 30, Telangana recorded cumulative rainfall of 1163.2 mm compared to the normal 830.0 mm, marking a 40% deviation. Within Hyderabad, rainfall during the same period stood at 1015.5 mm against a normal 734.6 mm, reflecting a 38% surplus.