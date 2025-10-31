Mushkin Cheruvu revival is the way forward: HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has suggested that Mushkin Cheruvu be developed as a model for lake restoration projects undertaken with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. A private developer is executing the project in Narsingi mandal under its CSR initiative.

During a review meeting on Thursday, company representatives informed the Commissioner that earlier delays occurred due to the lack of proper demarcation of lake boundaries. Ranganath assured them that a comprehensive survey of about 60 acres of government land in the lake area would be completed soon and that unauthorised encroachments would be removed.

Ranganath said farmers whose lands fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area would be compensated under the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scheme.

He emphasised the need to ensure proper inflow and outflow of rainwater, construct a strong bund, and plant greenery to create a pleasant environment, making Mushkin Cheruvu a model example of sustainable, CSR-driven lake restoration.