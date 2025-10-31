S-I suspended for letting two accused flee in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Thursday suspended Central Zone Task Force Sub-Inspector (SI) D Srikanth Goud for dereliction of duty. The SI was suspended for allowing two key accused, Satish Vuppalapati and Shilpa Banda, to escape from police custody.

The duo were wanted in a case filed by P Vinay Kumar, son of former Union minister P Shiv Shankar, who alleged that Vuppalapati, Banda and others cheated him of Rs 23 crore on the pretext of offering high returns. The case was registered with the Central Crime Station (CCS) on September 18.

It is suspected that the SI accepted money from the accused through their relatives. A police source revealed that Goud and a team apprehended the two accused in Mumbai on October 23. However, the SI’s handling of their transit back to Hyderabad showed significant negligence.