Two murders in 24 hours trigger shock in Hyderabad

Three persons stabbed a pan shop owner to death at Ghouse Nagar on Wednesday night. Another person was murdered by his friend near the SS Function Hall at Tolichowki on Thursday morning.
One of the incidents occurred in Bandlaguda and the other at Tolichowki. (File Photo | ANI)
HYDERABAD: Two people were murdered in different localities of Hyderabad within 24 hours. One of the incidents occurred in Bandlaguda and the other at Tolichowki. Bandlaguda police said three persons stabbed a pan shop owner, Mohammed Mousin (24), to death at Ghouse Nagar on Wednesday night.

Upon receiving information, the police took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A knife was also recovered from the crime scene.

Another person, Ayub, was murdered by his friend, Tariq, near the SS Function Hall at Tolichowki on Thursday morning. Police are investigating the cases.

