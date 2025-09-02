Assets worth Rs 4.8 crore attached in Bhoodan land case

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Hyderabad Zonal Unit has provisionally attached immovable properties worth around Rs 4.80 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The properties, belonging to Mohd Munawar Khan and his wife Faiqa Taha Khan, are located in Banjara Hills, Tolichowki and Shamshabad. The attachment, made on August 28, is linked to a money laundering case against Khader Unissa and others.

The probe was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered on January 13, 2023, at the Maheshwaram police station against private individuals and government officials over the illegal sale of government land through forgery and manipulation of revenue records.

According to the ED, government/Bhoodan land in Survey No. 181 of Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal, was falsely claimed by Khader Unissa and her son Mohd Munawar Khan as ancestral property. Revenue records were allegedly manipulated, and the land was sold to several parties with the help of middlemen.

The agency said the middlemen, in connivance with government officials, forged documents and altered land records to remove the land from the prohibited list, enabling its illegal sale.

Through these transactions, Khader Unissa and Khan allegedly generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 6.45 crore. The ED found that Khan later used part of these funds to acquire properties in the name of his wife.