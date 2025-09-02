Discarded, Carved, Remembered: Materials of Memory in Triloka

In All That Never Heals, brand identity overshadows personal identity, rendering individuals ‘headless’ and fragmented. No Longer Sure Where It Goes reflects on a rape case in Bengal and the fleeting nature of outrage. “On social media, everyone was protesting. But within a month or two, the memory was replaced by trends, songs, and reels. That sorrow was wiped away,” he recalled.

His largest piece, All Our Yesterdays Have Lighted Fools — its title borrowed from Macbeth — reframes Shakespearean despair in a consumerist context. Spanning 10 by 7 feet, the chaotic tableau depicts selfie sticks, soda cans, a tree rooted in concrete, and a bird lured by a synthetic flower. The work, which took six months to complete, captured the simultaneity of chaos and indifference.

Across the room, Unnikrishnan C from Kerala turned to terracotta bricks like earthy vessels that carry memory, landscape, and emotion. Painting, carving, and inscribing them, he transformed bricks into intimate sites of recollection. “I’m carrying the weight of memory, of my landscape, of where I come from. Terracotta bricks are not just a medium for me, they’re an emotional space. The material listens to me, absorbs my words. It’s like having a conversation,” he explained.

His journey with bricks began during his bachelor’s degree at Thrissur Fine Arts College in 2014, when he moved away from canvas and began painting directly on plastered walls at home, each brick a diary-like fragment of place and time. At Triloka, he exhibits 93 individual bricks, together forming an evolving narrative of humans and land, where identity is porous and the body merges with the landscape. Some resemble architectural elements, others quiet observations. “In a way,” he concluded, “these bricks are rooms — rooms that hold my stories, my place, and my emotions.”