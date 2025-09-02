Lord Ganesha idol immersion: Public safety top priority, vows Hyderabad CP CV Anand

HYDERABAD: City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on Monday chaired a review meeting at Madhuranagar police station to finalise security measures for Lord Ganesha idol immersion in the West Zone.

Addressing officials, Anand stressed that public safety must remain the top priority during the immersion. He directed police teams, SHE Teams and volunteers to maintain round-the-clock vigilance to prevent crimes such as pickpocketing, public harassment and chain snatching. He further advised that organisers and volunteers stay present at pandals at night as a precautionary measure.

Pandals inspected

Later, Anand conducted a surprise inspection of key Ganesh pandals in Borabanda, Rehmat Nagar, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills within the West Zone. He interacted with the pandal organisers and volunteers, reviewed the security arrangements, and provided necessary instructions.

Given the ongoing rains, the CP advised all pandal organisers to take adequate precautions to avoid potential accidents. He appealed to all devotees and the public to cooperate with the police to ensure the Ganesh immersion proceeds in a peaceful atmosphere.