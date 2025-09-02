Padmavathi Malladi: Indie cinema takes patience

What is your favourite scene from the movie?

One of my favourite scenes is the climax where Gandhi’s father touches her feet and cries. While writing it, I had tears in my eyes, because many times parents don’t really understand our struggles, especially as girls. They tend to be overprotective and believe it’s unsafe for us to step out and fight for something. They don’t always see the bigger picture, and that makes it harder for us to pursue what we want. Raghu did a brilliant job in that scene, and many people have spoken to me about it. Another powerful moment is when Gandhi falls down, helpless, and begins singing ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Sabko Samathi De Bhagwan’. The other children join her, and suddenly the atmosphere changes. Everyone realises their mistake, everyone has their moment. Gandhi herself couldn’t do anything, but her faith and conviction moved others to stand with her and even nature seemed to respond, showing that it was being hurt too. On the day we shot that scene, we had only five minutes before we lost light. I told Sukriti, ‘We have just one take, you have to give it your all.’ I was nervous about whether she could pull it off, but the moment she screamed and sang, we all got goosebumps. When I reviewed the shot, I noticed that at the exact moment she cried out, a gust of wind swept through naturally, we didn’t create it. The way she sang, her voice and expressions, everything was perfect. That was the moment I felt she was truly meant to play Gandhi.