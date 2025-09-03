23-yr-old youth dies as pole falls on him in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old man died in Nacharam around 3 am on Tuesday after a streetlight pole collapsed on him when a lorry carrying a Ganesha idol came in contact with overhead cable wires.

The victim, Bagudam Satwik, was riding home to Karthikeya Nagar from a friend’s house at VST Colony when the accident occurred. According to TGSPDCL, the lorry, moving close to the road median, snagged the wires, destabilising two streetlight poles.

One of them fell on Satwik’s bike. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival. Police have registered a case and are investigating. This incident adds to the 10 electrocution-related deaths reported in the city during the Ganesha Chaturthi this year.

Dial 1070 for HYDRAA

HYDRAA has launched a toll-free number ‘1070’ to receive complaints related to its services, Commissioner AV Ranganath said on Tuesday. He urged citizens to report encroachments on waterbodies, nalas, parks, government lands and other public spaces through the number.

During natural disasters such as flooding, uprooting of trees and fires, citizens can also seek assistance by dialling 1070. HYDRAA has provided three mobile numbers: 8712406899 for complaints within the ORR limits, and 8712406901 and 9000113667 for sharing photos and videos via WhatsApp on rain-related issues, fire mishaps and other emergencies.