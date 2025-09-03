275 new e-buses to ease commute in IT corridor

HYDERABAD: The TGSRTC will introduce 275 electric buses in the IT corridor to ease commuting challenges for thousands of tech professionals.
The IT corridor, home to several major companies, already has over 450 bus services daily, with key routes including 216M (80 services), 10H (90 services), and 217M (70 services).
At present, 200 e-buses operate on the stretch. Officials said the new addition will meet the increasing demand from the software workforce and reduce dependence on private vehicles.
“Public transport is the only sustainable alternative to ease traffic congestion and protect the environment,” said TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar while addressing IT industry leaders.
He urged companies to encourage employees to shift from private vehicles to buses, citing growing traffic congestion in and around Hitec City. Further, the companies will have the option to hire e-buses and Metro Deluxe buses directly from TGSRTC, particularly for employees in late shifts.
Metro facilitates fourth medical transit this year
The HMRL on Tuesday facilitated its fourth priority medical transit this year, ensuring the quick transportation of a donor heart and lungs between 9 pm and 10 pm.
The heart was moved from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, to Yashoda Hospital, Parade Grounds, covering 11 km across eight stations in 16 minutes.
The lungs were transported from Kamineni Hospital to Yashoda Hospital, Madhapur, covering 27 km and 21 stations in 43 minutes. Despite heavy rains and peak-hour traffic, the process was completed within 45 minutes.