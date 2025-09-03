275 new e-buses to ease commute in IT corridor

HYDERABAD: The TGSRTC will introduce 275 electric buses in the IT corridor to ease commuting challenges for thousands of tech professionals.

The IT corridor, home to several major companies, already has over 450 bus services daily, with key routes including 216M (80 services), 10H (90 services), and 217M (70 services).

At present, 200 e-buses operate on the stretch. Officials said the new addition will meet the increasing demand from the software workforce and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

“Public transport is the only sustainable alternative to ease traffic congestion and protect the environment,” said TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar while addressing IT industry leaders.