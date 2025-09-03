Ajay Kumar Mattewada’s world inside a needle

Tell us about your passion for art.

I have been practising micro art since I was 13 years old. Coming from a goldsmith family, the craft was in my blood. That inherited knowledge led me toward the path of micro sculpture. Whenever I work on this art form, I enter a state similar to silent meditation, it pulls me into deep concentration.

Tell us about your artistic journey.

My journey began 40 years ago in Warangal. At 13, I started learning gold ornament making from my father, the late Shri Mattewada Venkata Chary, a freedom fighter. He used to carve sculptures on seeds (guruvinda ginja), and inspired by him, I began painting on grains of rice. In 1991, when the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, visited Warangal, I created a micro artwork with the message ‘Welcome AP CM Sri Janardhan Reddy to Warangal’ along with an image of the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, and presented it to him. Later, I created and gifted micro portraits on rice grains of former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PV Narasimha Rao, various Chief Ministers, and other eminent personalities.

Over the years, I sculpted Ramappa sculptures on matchsticks, created artworks using ivory, and crafted the world’s smallest gold lock with seven levers — a piece that entered the Limca Book of Records in 2003. I later went on to make the smallest gold fan, a miniature violin, and the smallest pair of scissors, all of which also earned recognition in the Limca Book of Records.

Around 25 years ago, I read about British artist Willard Wigan, who creates microscopic sculptures inside the eye of a needle. His work deeply inspired me. Determined to master this craft, I practised for nearly a decade before I could sculpt inside a needle’s eye. Since then, my micro artworks have been exhibited at state, national, and international levels.

Most recently, I participated in World Art Dubai 2024, an international exhibition. Today, I feel proud that my art has received recognition across the globe. What gives me even greater joy is that the very artist who inspired me, Willard Wigan, has now seen my work and appreciated it.