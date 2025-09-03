Hidden threat behind antibiotics: Rise of C difficile

Walk into any clinic with a mild fever or sore throat, and chances are you’ll leave with a prescription for antibiotics. For decades, these drugs have been our miracle cure, transforming once-lethal infections into manageable conditions and saving millions of lives. Their use is so common that even those outside the medical field are familiar with the term. What many don’t realise, however, is that antibiotics come with hidden consequences. One of the most alarming is the rise of Clostridioides difficile (C difficile), a bacterium that flourishes when antibiotics disrupt the body’s natural defences.

Our intestines house trillions of ‘good’ bacteria — the gut microbiome — which aid digestion, produce vital nutrients, support immunity, and protect us from harmful invaders. “Broad-spectrum antibiotics, however, can wipe out both harmful and protective bacteria, disturbing this delicate balance. When protective gut flora are destroyed, an ecological vacuum is created where C difficile can multiply unchecked,” explains Dr Ajesh Raj Saksena, senior consultant surgical oncologist at Apollo Hospitals.

Not all antibiotics pose the same risk, but some are especially notorious — fluoroquinolones, clindamycin, broad-spectrum cephalosporins, and piperacillin–tazobactam among them. Once C difficile takes hold, consequences can range from persistent watery diarrhea and severe abdominal pain to life-threatening complications such as toxic megacolon, septic shock, or even death. Far from being rare, this threat is growing, as shown by a large study from Sheba Medical Centre in Israel, recently published in JAMA Network Open.