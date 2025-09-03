Odd rules of Jordan Formula

As India observes National Nutrition Week (NNW) from September 1–7 to spread awareness on balanced diets and healthy eating practices, many of us still fall into the trap of mindless eating followed by guilt. But with a few mindful hacks, it’s possible to break this cycle. Recently, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a video on Instagram about the ‘Jordan Formula’, a simple method designed to help people enjoy snacks without guilt.

Breaking it down, Dr Sujatha Stephen, nutritionist, explains,“The Jordan Formula promotes mindful eating. It encourages you to pause and reassess your hunger before taking an additional portion. The idea is to listen to your body’s cues and stop when you are comfortably satisfied, not uncomfortably full. It prevents overeating, reduces guilt associated with favourite foods, and nurtures a healthier relationship with food. Importantly, it’s not about restricting or counting calories but about developing self-awareness and self-regulation.”

However, not everyone is convinced. Aswini Sagar, clinical & sports nutritionist, founder of Ahaarveda, cautions,“Most people eat too quickly or mindlessly, often driven by emotions like stress, boredom, or celebration. Hacks and tricks rarely work unless a person is truly aware and conscious. For example, the Jordan Formula suggests eating in odd numbers — 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, and so on — never in even numbers. But think about it: can’t someone easily eat 2 or 3 jalebis? Or when eating biryani, a single serving itself is already too heavy — so the formula becomes impractical. These rules don’t always hold up in real-life situations.”