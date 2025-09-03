Threads of Nature: Inside Amoogh Reddy’s Playful Summer Collection

Some kids play with dolls and toys. But Amoogh Reddy? He was designing clothes for them at the age of 10. What began as a childhood hobby soon became a serious passion. By 15, he was making headlines as the Youngest Designer of the Year. Now, two years later, Amoogh is back with his latest collection, Vanam, unveiled at HICC Novotel, Hitech City. He speaks to CE about his journey, inspirations, and what lies ahead.
Tell us about the concept and story behind your new collection, Vanam.
Vanam is a vibrant, playful summer collection inspired by the interconnection of fruits, animals, and nature. I used motifs like passion fruit, berries, honeybees, monkeys, and the passion flower to build this universe. For me, the forest wasn’t just inspiration, it was the language of the collection. It represents both chaos and beauty, which I tried to capture through fabric, texture, colour, and flow. There are 40 pieces — 10 in each colour: pink, yellow, cream, and orange. Each draws from natural storytelling. For instance, bees link to berries, monkeys to passion fruit vines. These connections helped me create a visual universe celebrating summer’s vibrancy and joy. From concept to runway, Vanam took about six months.
The forest theme is unique. How did you translate its elements into fabric and form?
I collaborated with an artist who hand-painted my initial sketches, which we then developed on crepe and organza. These fabrics created a translucent, glass-like effect, like sunlight through forest leaves. Texture came alive through natural dyeing, digital prints, hand embroidery, and zardozi. Together, they gave depth, dimension, and a handcrafted feel, mirroring the raw beauty of the forest.
How do you choose your colour palette? Were earthy tones always part of the vision?
Always. Earthy tones are part of my design DNA. Even with bright summer shades like pink, yellow, cream, and orange, I grounded them with earthy undertones to keep the collection organic and rooted. The palette reflects both the heat and the lightness of summer, complementing the natural motifs.
You started designing at 10 and staged your first show at 15. What first drew you to fashion?
It began with Barbie dolls, I’d stitch and redesign their clothes. Soon I moved on to real fabrics and silhouettes. At 15, I launched Annar (pomegranate), my first show at Hyderabad Kids Fashion Week. Using zardozi to depict fruit, that collection gave me visibility, confidence, and the Youngest Designer of the Year title.
Who inspires you as a designer?
In India, Manish Malhotra for storytelling and glamour; Tarun Tahiliani and Abu Jani – Sandeep Khosla for craftsmanship and texture. Internationally, Christian Dior — his structure, detail, and emotional design process are iconic. And, of course, my mother — her clarity and sense of style guide me from idea to execution.
How do you see Hyderabad’s fashion scene evolving, and where do you fit in?
Hyderabad is becoming increasingly design-forward. People are open to experimenting and blending tradition with bold ideas. I want to contribute to this shift by offering handcrafted, story-rich designs that feel fresh yet deeply Indian.
What’s next for you?
I’m working on an event-based couture line, especially bridal trousseaux with floral and fruit-inspired elements. There’s also a youth capsule in progress — fun, bright, and globally wearable while rooted in Indian identity. I’m exploring collaborations with craft clusters to revive regional techniques through modern fashion.