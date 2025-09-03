Threads of Nature: Inside Amoogh Reddy’s Playful Summer Collection

Tell us about the concept and story behind your new collection, Vanam.

Vanam is a vibrant, playful summer collection inspired by the interconnection of fruits, animals, and nature. I used motifs like passion fruit, berries, honeybees, monkeys, and the passion flower to build this universe. For me, the forest wasn’t just inspiration, it was the language of the collection. It represents both chaos and beauty, which I tried to capture through fabric, texture, colour, and flow. There are 40 pieces — 10 in each colour: pink, yellow, cream, and orange. Each draws from natural storytelling. For instance, bees link to berries, monkeys to passion fruit vines. These connections helped me create a visual universe celebrating summer’s vibrancy and joy. From concept to runway, Vanam took about six months.

The forest theme is unique. How did you translate its elements into fabric and form?

I collaborated with an artist who hand-painted my initial sketches, which we then developed on crepe and organza. These fabrics created a translucent, glass-like effect, like sunlight through forest leaves. Texture came alive through natural dyeing, digital prints, hand embroidery, and zardozi. Together, they gave depth, dimension, and a handcrafted feel, mirroring the raw beauty of the forest.