Two new flyovers to ease traffic on Mehdipatnam-Gachibowli stretch

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ease chronic traffic congestion on the vital stretch connecting Mehdipatnam, PVNR Expressway, Gachibowli and surrounding areas, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will construct multi-level flyovers and grade separators at Rethibowli and Nanalnagar junctions under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative.
The project, designed to create a signal-free corridor and improve travel speeds, will cost Rs 398 crore. Of this, Rs 220 crore will be spent on the construction of multi-level flyovers and grade separators, while the rest will go towards land acquisition, shifting underground utilities such as water and sewerage pipelines and power cables, installing noise barriers along the flyover, consultancy charges and other incidental works.
GHMC will execute the works on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. Proposals have been invited from agencies for the construction of the multi-level flyover and grade separators at Rethibowli and Nanalnagar junctions on EPC/turnkey basis. The construction period is set at two years, followed by a two-year defect liability period.
Officials said the project will enable seamless, signal-free travel through two of the city’s busiest junctions and reduce travel time, particularly for those commuting towards the IT corridor. The scope of work covers investigation, surveying, design, detailed engineering and construction. The minimum design speed will be 40 kmph, while structural components in the viaduct are being designed for 80 kmph.