Two new flyovers to ease traffic on Mehdipatnam-Gachibowli stretch

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ease chronic traffic congestion on the vital stretch connecting Mehdipatnam, PVNR Expressway, Gachibowli and surrounding areas, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will construct multi-level flyovers and grade separators at Rethibowli and Nanalnagar junctions under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative.

The project, designed to create a signal-free corridor and improve travel speeds, will cost Rs 398 crore. Of this, Rs 220 crore will be spent on the construction of multi-level flyovers and grade separators, while the rest will go towards land acquisition, shifting underground utilities such as water and sewerage pipelines and power cables, installing noise barriers along the flyover, consultancy charges and other incidental works.