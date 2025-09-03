When Healers Fall Silent: The Hidden Health Crisis Among Doctors

It was a cruel irony. In Chennai, cardiac surgeon Dr Gradlin Roy lost his life to a cardiac arrest, a man who had spent his career repairing hearts was betrayed by his own, and at a young age. This is not an isolated incident. In recent years, similar tragedies have shaken the medical fraternity. History carries parallels. The pioneering oncologist Dr Rengaswamy Sankaranarayanan from Kerala, who reshaped global cancer prevention strategies, succumbed to lung cancer after a three-year battle. That loss was attributed to fate. But in the case of young doctors dying of heart attacks, the threads mostly lead to preventable causes — stress, overwork, and burnout.
The death of Dr Gradlin has reopened a difficult conversation about the hidden risks doctors themselves face. “Doctors dedicate their lives to patient care, but their own health — especially cardiovascular well-being — often takes a backseat,” says Dr Mohammed Asif Shaik, senior consultant in Interventional Cardiology at Olive Hospital. He explains that young doctors, particularly those in their early years of practice, face a dangerous mix: relentless stress, sleepless nights, and long shifts that disrupt circadian rhythms and raise blood pressure. Meals are hurried, often unhealthy, and preventive check-ups are ironically neglected.
This ‘silent storm’ builds without warning signs. “For too long, medicine has glorified overwork as resilience,” says Dr Asif, adding, “Now is the time for institutions to acknowledge wellness as essential, not optional.” He advocates for systemic reforms — annual health screenings for staff, confidential counselling, on-site physical activity spaces, burnout and nutrition workshops, and most importantly, protected breaks. “These are not luxuries. They are investments in sustaining the workforce that sustains us,” he adds.
But systemic change is slow, and doctors cannot wait. Dr Asif stresses small but powerful steps — tracking blood pressure and sleep with wearables, mindful eating, short bursts of exercise, sleep discipline, and practices for mental well-being such as meditation, breathing techniques, or even open conversations with colleagues. Peer support, he adds, can help reduce the sense of isolation many doctors silently carry.
Globally, the recognition of burnout as a systemic hazard is far stronger. In countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, working-hour limits, wellness programmes, and confidential helplines are mandatory, says Dr Zahed Ullah Khan, consultant interventional cardiologist at Olive Hospital. “Technology also plays a role — electronic records and AI tools cut down repetitive documentation, freeing doctors’ time and energy. India, by contrast, still treats burnout as an individual’s burden. Only a handful of elite hospitals have wellness programmes, while most push young doctors into thirty-hour shifts. Counselling, where it exists, is often stigmatised,” shares Dr Zahed.
Experts agree India need not copy Western systems wholesale, it can adapt them.
Adopt a systemic framework
Best practice: The Stanford Model of Professional Fulfillment prioritises wellness, efficiency, and resilience, starting with fixing systems.
Adaptation for India: Hospitals can begin with efficiency, standardised handovers, template discharge summaries, and grouped tasks can ease workloads without expensive tech.
Implement duty-hour protocols
Best practice: In the US, residents follow strict shift limits and mandatory rest.
Adaptation for India: Piloting shorter shifts in high-stress areas like ICUs could prove better outcomes and pave the way for broader adoption.
Leverage technology
Best practice: AI-driven documentation and EMRs reduce clerical burden.
Adaptation for India: Affordable, mobile-first EMR apps in local languages could save hours of paperwork.
Establish confidential mental health support
Best practice: NHS Practitioner Health and anonymous helplines encourage use without stigma.
Adaptation for India: A national toll-free helpline run by trained therapists, backed by medical associations, could be a game changer.
Create peer support networks
Best practice: Balint groups or Schwartz Rounds help clinicians share emotional struggles.
Adaptation for India: Medical colleges and large hospitals can replicate these at minimal cost.
Leadership and culture change
Best practice: When leaders advocate wellness, it normalises care for caregivers.
Adaptation for India: Recognising hospitals with strong wellness metrics — through awards or benchmarks — could drive positive competition.