When Healers Fall Silent: The Hidden Health Crisis Among Doctors

This ‘silent storm’ builds without warning signs. “For too long, medicine has glorified overwork as resilience,” says Dr Asif, adding, “Now is the time for institutions to acknowledge wellness as essential, not optional.” He advocates for systemic reforms — annual health screenings for staff, confidential counselling, on-site physical activity spaces, burnout and nutrition workshops, and most importantly, protected breaks. “These are not luxuries. They are investments in sustaining the workforce that sustains us,” he adds.

But systemic change is slow, and doctors cannot wait. Dr Asif stresses small but powerful steps — tracking blood pressure and sleep with wearables, mindful eating, short bursts of exercise, sleep discipline, and practices for mental well-being such as meditation, breathing techniques, or even open conversations with colleagues. Peer support, he adds, can help reduce the sense of isolation many doctors silently carry.

Globally, the recognition of burnout as a systemic hazard is far stronger. In countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, working-hour limits, wellness programmes, and confidential helplines are mandatory, says Dr Zahed Ullah Khan, consultant interventional cardiologist at Olive Hospital. “Technology also plays a role — electronic records and AI tools cut down repetitive documentation, freeing doctors’ time and energy. India, by contrast, still treats burnout as an individual’s burden. Only a handful of elite hospitals have wellness programmes, while most push young doctors into thirty-hour shifts. Counselling, where it exists, is often stigmatised,” shares Dr Zahed.