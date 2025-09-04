From frescoes to fabrics: The Art of Heritage in Haveli

There are certain places that carry with them the weight of memory and the magic of time. Old havelis that have carved balconies, arched entrances, sunlit courtyards and fading frescoes, are not just structures but vessels of stories and legacies. It is this world of quiet elegance and grandeur that designers Shyamal and Bhumika step into with their new couture collection, Haveli, a line that reimagines heritage in the present.

For designers, the inspiration came from home, quite literally. One of their ancestral homes in the old pols of Ahmedabad, a haveli that has been standing since the 1700s, provided both memory and muse. “For us, a haveli isn’t just an architectural structure; it’s a living, breathing world filled with memories, stories, and the quiet elegance of another era. Haveli felt like bringing our heritage to life, stitch by stitch,” they say, explaining how the intricate floral trellises, carved wooden panels and swinging jhoolas found in these ancestral homes became motifs in the collection.

Every piece in Haveli tells a story, crafted through a long process that begins with a single spark: a memory, a motif and evolves into sketches, silhouettes, and countless hours of work with artisans. “Every piece in Haveli carries hours of handwork in zardozi, aari, peeta, and resham, done the traditional way but placed on modern, wearable silhouettes. In that sense, we’re not just preserving heritage, we’re making it part of the present so the next generation can wear it, love it, and pass it on. With this collection, we transform the spirit of Gujarat’s glorious past into couture that’s deeply personal and timelessly celebratory, a journey through heritage, captured in every pleat,” the designers explain. Each lehenga becomes a canvas for layered embroidery, where peeta adds sculptural finesse and motifs echo the carvings of centuries past, yet feel effortless in today’s wardrobes.