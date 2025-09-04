Mix Masters: Raj Kumar Tops Hyderabad’s Ultimate Pour-off

Raj walked us through the five rounds of the championship, “The first round was about service where we had to serve the drinks to the right guests. It was in our practice as we did it in our bar as well. There were 6 to 7 guests who ordered at the same time and we had to serve them. Next round was noisy which was a blind challenge and we had to find out about six drinks. This also comes through practice. Then we had pouring where we had to measure the exact amount of what goes into the drink and then we had a quiz where we had the whole history of bartending. The final round was the speed round where we had to make six drinks within three minutes which was the most challenging round for me as I did not prepare for it and still I made it,” he says.

Reflecting on his win, Raj adds, “My competitors were strong, some had been competing here for three to four years. Beating them was challenging, but I made it through. Bartending requires years of preparation and constant learning. It’s hectic, but if you master the craft and keep practising, you can succeed in championships like this. Practice really is the key.”