Scanning Freshness: University of Hyderabad’s Deep-Tech Venture Breaks New Ground

The leap from research to entrepreneurship is rarely smooth, especially in hardware-heavy deep-tech fields. Prof Anil credits institutional support for making that leap possible. “It was T-Hub’s CEO, Rajesh Adla, who motivated and supported us to convert our research model into a user-friendly application,” he recalls.

Backing from the University of Hyderabad, DRDO funding, and recognition at the PMRF Researchers to Entrepreneurs Conclave further solidified their path. “Without this ecosystem of support, our journey would not have been possible,” Prof Anil admits.

The innovation lies not only in THz but also in how the technology integrates with artificial intelligence. “AI thrives on machine learning data and best-fit models. We had already used THz machine learning techniques in defence applications,” Prof Anil explains, adding, “When we applied the same principles to dairy and agro products, the fast degradation rates required us to combine multiple sensors with the THz sensor. The result was speed and accuracy.”

Food testing is only the beginning. Prof Anil sees THz technology extending far beyond: “There are tremendous possibilities — leather technology, food processing industries, medical fields, even space and defence.”

Yet, he is pragmatic about the road ahead. “We are still in the learning phase. Scaling deep-tech solutions in India will not be without challenges. But we understand our technology well, therefore it will not be very challenging for us,” he believes.

When asked how he envisions UH Energy Teratech five to ten years from now, Prof Anil says, “We feel it has great scope in the coming years. It is just the beginning. I hope our system will help protect the health of common people as well as enhance exports.”