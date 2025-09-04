Teacher's Day Special: Beyond Blackboard

Don’t we all carry vivid memories of our teachers, some for their gentle words of encouragement, some for their patient guidance, and others, quite memorably, for the punishments that still make us wince or laugh years later? And if nothing else, there’s always Teachers’ Day on September 5, when we pause to remember them in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This year, we decided to add a playful twist by asking celebs to travel back in time and recall the strangest, quirkiest punishments they ever faced in school.

Seerat Kapoor, actress & model

One of the strangest punishments I ever received from a teacher was for something as simple as laughing too much. I had this uncontrollable habit of bursting into fits of laughter during class, usually at the wrong time. One day, my teacher finally had enough. Instead of the usual scolding or sending me out, she came up with something quite unusual — she made me and my friend, who was also laughing with me, stand on a marked spot inside the classroom. The punishment wasn’t just for a few minutes; we had to stay there for the entire period while the rest of the class carried on. This happened when I was in the 6th grade, a time when school still felt both strict and fun, while our teachers often came up with creative exercises to discipline us. At that age, I thought it was hilarious to be singled out in this way, especially since I wasn’t standing alone and had company. However, at the same time, I could feel the weight of everyone’s eyes on us, and it was certainly uncomfortable to be laughing one moment and then treated as a spectacle the next. Looking back, the punishment had a lasting impact. It taught me that what feels lighthearted and joyful to you might not always be received the same way by others, especially in formal or serious settings. What seemed like a silly punishment at the time ended up shaping how I view expressions of emotion and the way they’re perceived by people in different situations.