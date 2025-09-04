Viral fever cases spike in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Viral fever cases have seen a sharp rise in Hyderabad over the past two months, coinciding with heavy rains and high humidity levels.

Doctors said symptoms include cold, cough, fever, body ache, joint pain and nausea.

The Fever Hospital reported over 20,400 out-patient (OP) cases in August, averaging 700 patients a day. Most were seasonal viral infections. In July, the hospital had seen around 13,200 OP cases. Hospital admissions also rose to 498 in August, including 29 dengue cases, compared with 244 admissions in July.

Dr Rajendra Prasad, superintendent of Fever Hospital, said: “There was an uptrend in viral and flu cases in August, much higher than July. We expect numbers to increase further in the coming months with changing weather and rising humidity.”

To meet the patient load, the hospital has deployed three medical units instead of the usual one, with 13–15 doctors attending daily. Dr Prasad said the hospital has sufficient staff, medicines and support facilities.

Doctors advised vaccination against influenza for vulnerable groups.