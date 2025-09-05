EAGLE eyes on 'Ghaati' for 'glorifying' drugs

HYDERABAD: Despite Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urging the Tollywood to unite in the fight against drug abuse, Telugu movie Ghaati, which is set for a release on Friday, has come under the scanner of the state anti-narcotics wing for allegedly containing scenes that glorify the use, sale or distribution of narcotics. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Anushka Shetty, Ghaati is produced by Yeduguru Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) issued a statement on Thursday, stating that on reviewing the trailer, it appeared the film was heavily centred around the cultivation, transportation and consumption of cannabis (ganja), with visuals that may be interpreted as glamorising narcotic-related activities. It has urged the filmmakers to refrain from portraying scenes that glorify drug abuse and smuggling.

In July, Revanth had said, “The film industry also has the responsibility of safeguarding society.” Notably, the trailer does not carry statutory warnings or scrolling messages cautioning against drug abuse, which EAGLE said was a serious concern given the potential influence on impressionable audiences, particularly students and youth.

“The portrayal of a protagonist engaged in the narcotics trade, without appropriate disclaimers or contextual warnings, risks normalising and glamorising such illegal acts. This could inadvertently encourage similar behaviour among viewers,” said EAGLE Director Sandeep Shandilya.