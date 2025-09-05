Kerala’s Onam Sadhya Comes Alive in Gachibowli

Served traditionally on a banana leaf, the meal was a colourful palette of flavours and textures. We began with the quintessential Kaalan and Sambar with Choru (rice), followed by rich and spicy Avial, tangy Inji Puli, sweet-and-crunchy Sarkara Upperi, cooling Olan, and the crowd-favourite Kootu. Accompaniments like mango pickle, naendra chips (banana chips), pappadam, cucumber pachadi, narangya pickle, and beetroot pachadi made the experience even more enriching. Each dish, prepared with authentic recipes and ingredients, struck a balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy notes — a true showcase of Kerala’s culinary philosophy.

No Onam Sadhya is complete without desserts, and this one did not disappoint. The meal ended on a sweet note with a trio of payasams — Palada Pradhaman, Parippu Payasam, and the decadent Ada Pradhaman. Each spoonful was a comforting reminder of tradition and home-style cooking.

For many Malayalis living in Hyderabad, it was a nostalgic celebration of home; for others, it was a warm introduction to Kerala’s most iconic festival.