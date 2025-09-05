Stepping into World of Design

It’s a delight to experience everything related to interiors under one roof. From paintings, sculptures, bedding, furniture, wallpapers, and more — Design Democracy 2025 brings together the best designs from across the country in one vibrant space. This premier design and architecture festival features over 120 leading brands showcasing their creativity, making it one of the most-anticipated exhibits of the weekend.

The three-day event, inaugurated on September 5 by philanthropist Pinky Reddy and others, is being held at Halls 1 and 2 of the Hitex Exhibition Centre till September 7. Visitors are treated not only to stunning showcases but also to conversations with architects and designers who share insights into their creative processes and brand journeys.