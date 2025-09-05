Stepping into World of Design

It’s a delight to experience everything related to interiors under one roof. From paintings, sculptures, bedding, furniture, wallpapers, and more — Design Democracy 2025 brings together the best designs from across the country in one vibrant space. This premier design and architecture festival features over 120 leading brands showcasing their creativity, making it one of the most-anticipated exhibits of the weekend.
The three-day event, inaugurated on September 5 by philanthropist Pinky Reddy and others, is being held at Halls 1 and 2 of the Hitex Exhibition Centre till September 7. Visitors are treated not only to stunning showcases but also to conversations with architects and designers who share insights into their creative processes and brand journeys.
The curators and founders, Shailja Patwani, Pallika Sreewatsav, and Arjun Rathi, were seen enthusiastically guiding guests through the exhibits. Speaking about the vision behind the festival, co-founder Shailja Patwani shared, “Our goal with Design Democracy is to build a platform that fosters genuine connections with the design ecosystem. The city’s dynamic growth makes it the perfect home for this dialogue. We believe design is the silent language of beauty that lifts a place beyond function into feeling, and this festival celebrates that transformative power by showcasing brands recognized worldwide.”
Arjun Rathi, who also has a stall at the festival under his label Arjun Rathi Design, added, “Our brand focuses on glass products. The décor pieces you see here are created by heating and shaping glass to bring unique forms into interiors.”
In addition to the brand showcases, the event features DD Talks, with speakers such as Reza Kabul and Pavitra Rajaram leading thought-provoking discussions on the growing design industry in Hyderabad. The city’s emergence as a hub for design has been a central theme across these sessions, with many brands now setting up ventures here and shining a spotlight on its potential.
And if you need a break after exploring over 120 stalls, the festival also offers a lively food court where you can enjoy a meal while listening to live performances by local bands.