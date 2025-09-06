Celebrating Bappa with true devotion

Jeevan Naidu, actor
Every year, our colony residents and I come together to organise annadhanam and perform puja, but the ritual closest to my heart is Utti Kottadam. It is such a joyful tradition, and the best part is sharing that happiness with everyone around me. That sense of togetherness makes it truly memorable. I also make it a point to visit the Ganesh pandal in Suchitra with my friends every year. It holds a special place in my heart because of the cherished memories tied to it. The lively laddoo auction is always the highlight, I look forward to it and never want to miss it. For me, Ganesh Chaturthi is more than a festival; it is an experience of devotion, joy, and community bonding. As a deeply spiritual person, I see divine power as sacred, and this celebration reminds me of that connection. The energy during nimajjanam, the dances, the smiles, the collective prayers — it all feels magical. It’s that rare moment when faith, fun, and community blend seamlessly, and it leaves me with a joy I carry long after the festival ends.
Hamsa Nandini, actress
The most memorable ritual for me is making 21 Ukdiche modak every year as prasad for Bappa. It is my favourite part of the festival. I love the whole process — from preparing the dough to steaming them perfectly. Offering homemade modaks feels so calming and joyful, and for me, that is the true essence of devotion. Growing up in Maharashtra, pandal visits were always a big part of Ganesh Chaturthi. I don’t have one fixed pandal I visit every year, but whenever I can, I love going to the famous Manache Ganapati in Pune. The devotion, the grandeur, and the creative artistry always leave me in awe. It feels like a true celebration of culture and faith coming together. For me, Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival, it’s a reminder of renewal and strength. Lord Ganesha symbolises wisdom, courage, and the removal of obstacles — values that resonate deeply with me, especially after my own journey of overcoming challenges. This festival is about surrendering with faith, celebrating life with gratitude, and reminding ourselves that no matter how big the obstacle, there is always a way forward with devotion and resilience.
Geetha Madhuri, singer
One of the rituals I love the most is the part of the puja where we use 21 kinds of leaves to pray. It’s not only deeply spiritual but also very informative, as you learn about the significance of each leaf. Another part I cherish is hearing the story that reminds us not to body shame anyone. These rituals carry such important messages. I also enjoy the way the festival unites families. In the mornings, we do puja together at home, and in the evenings, it extends to the community. It promotes both family bonding and friendship. Because of my profession, I don’t always get to visit the same pandal every year as I’m often travelling across cities or even countries. So I simply go with the flow and visit whichever Ganesh pandal I get a chance to. For me, the joy lies in the devotion and the collective spirit, no matter where I celebrate.