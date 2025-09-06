Celebrating Bappa with true devotion

Jeevan Naidu, actor

Every year, our colony residents and I come together to organise annadhanam and perform puja, but the ritual closest to my heart is Utti Kottadam. It is such a joyful tradition, and the best part is sharing that happiness with everyone around me. That sense of togetherness makes it truly memorable. I also make it a point to visit the Ganesh pandal in Suchitra with my friends every year. It holds a special place in my heart because of the cherished memories tied to it. The lively laddoo auction is always the highlight, I look forward to it and never want to miss it. For me, Ganesh Chaturthi is more than a festival; it is an experience of devotion, joy, and community bonding. As a deeply spiritual person, I see divine power as sacred, and this celebration reminds me of that connection. The energy during nimajjanam, the dances, the smiles, the collective prayers — it all feels magical. It’s that rare moment when faith, fun, and community blend seamlessly, and it leaves me with a joy I carry long after the festival ends.