‘DJ ban’ as Hyderabad gears up for immersion of over 60,000 Lord Ganesha idols

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand announced that around 30,000 police personnel will be deployed in shifts during the Ganesh idol immersion procession on Saturday. Citing multiple deaths and health issues in previous years, DJs have been banned this year.
Stressing that the move is a matter of public health and not religion, he added that the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has agreed to cooperate with the police.
The immersion is expected to last about 40 hours, with around 50,000 idols to be immersed at Tank Bund alone. To prevent any untoward incidents, strong security measures have been put in place. In addition to the existing CCTV cameras, 250 temporary cameras and nine drones will monitor the immersion routes.
“Earlier 8% of CCTVs were not working as TRANSCO cut the wires. We repaired some of them and also hired 250 temporary cameras for the immersion and installed them along the main routes. We deployed nine drones for Ganesh immersion,” the Hyderabad CP added.
Efforts are also underway to complete the Khairatabad Ganesh immersion by 1.30 pm.
Traffic management and sanitation measures in place
Meanwhile, the state government, in coordination with GHMC and other departments, has finalised elaborate arrangements for the centralised Ganesh idol immersion on Saturday, ensuring a safe, smooth, and eco-friendly celebration.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is also in charge of Hyderabad District, along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and other officials inspected crane points for immersions at Hussainsagar and on NTR Marg.
Khairatabad Shobha Yatra
Approximately 1.5 lakh idols have already been immersed across water bodies and 74 artificial ponds. For the grand finale, an estimated 50,000-60,000 idols, including the iconic 69-foot Khairatabad Ganesh, will be immersed, primarily at Hussainsagar, where 40 cranes, including a Bahubali crane, are stationed for swift and safe immersions.
The Khairatabad Shobha Yatra will begin at 8 am on Saturday, following a 6 am pooja, and will pass through Telephone Bhavan, Telugu Talli Flyover, Secretariat, and NTR Gardens. The Balapur Ganesh procession will commence after the famous ‘Bangaru Laddu’ auction at 10 am.
SHE teams to be deployed
To ensure seamless processions, 303.3 km of roads along the Khairatabad and Balapur routes have been repaired. Safety and visibility are reinforced with 56,187 temporary lights and tree pruning along 839.42 km. Traffic management will be supported by SHE Teams and CCTV surveillance, with diversions to prevent congestion.
For cleanliness, 15,000 sanitation workers, 309 mobile toilets, 125 JCBs, and 102 mini tippers are deployed, with 10,500 tonnes of garbage already cleared and five lakh trash bags distributed. Safety measures include 200 swimmers, nine boats, and
Disaster Response Force teams at Hussainsagar, along with seven medical camps and ambulances. Thirteen control rooms and 160 Ganesh Action Teams will monitor the procession route.
Minister Prabhakar urged organisers and devotees to cooperate for a peaceful immersion.