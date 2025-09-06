‘DJ ban’ as Hyderabad gears up for immersion of over 60,000 Lord Ganesha idols

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand announced that around 30,000 police personnel will be deployed in shifts during the Ganesh idol immersion procession on Saturday. Citing multiple deaths and health issues in previous years, DJs have been banned this year.

Stressing that the move is a matter of public health and not religion, he added that the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has agreed to cooperate with the police.

The immersion is expected to last about 40 hours, with around 50,000 idols to be immersed at Tank Bund alone. To prevent any untoward incidents, strong security measures have been put in place. In addition to the existing CCTV cameras, 250 temporary cameras and nine drones will monitor the immersion routes.

“Earlier 8% of CCTVs were not working as TRANSCO cut the wires. We repaired some of them and also hired 250 temporary cameras for the immersion and installed them along the main routes. We deployed nine drones for Ganesh immersion,” the Hyderabad CP added.

Efforts are also underway to complete the Khairatabad Ganesh immersion by 1.30 pm.