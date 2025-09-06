Women mounted cops to saddle up for nimajjan in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: For the first time, women constables will saddle up as mounted police in Hyderabad, joining security duties during the Ganesh idol immersion procession on Saturday.

As many as 10 women constables, recently inducted into the Mounted Police wing, will be discharging their first official duty on Saturday.

The constables, drawn from the Armed Reserve (AR), underwent two months of intensive training at the Goshamahal Mounted Unit before being formally drafted into the mounted police force.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand told reporters on Friday that the women constables would, henceforth, be deployed for various duties including security arrangements, VIP movement, and patrolling.

Anand said that introducing women constables to horse-riding was aimed at encouraging them to step forward in one of the toughest and most demanding disciplines of policing. “For the first time, women mounted police will also be part of regular patrols,” he added.