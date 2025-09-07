Public Garden Lake revival stalled for over two months; no clarity on when work will resume

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Rs 34.5 lakh restoration of the historic Public Garden Lake has been stalled for over two months, though work was scheduled for completion in June. Key components of the first phase — deweeding, desilting sludge, embankment jute-pitching, native grass planting and installation of solar-powered aerators — remain incomplete.

The project, launched in April, is being executed by the Environmental Foundation of India (EFI) as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative with the Horticulture department.

Environmental activist Mohammed Abid Ali, who has been monitoring the work, alleged poor planning and negligence. "Nutrient-rich sludge removed from the lake was kept along the embankments for beautification, but no stone pitching was done. With the onset of heavy rains, much of this mud has washed back into the lake, nullifying weeks of work and wasting public funds," he told TNIE.

He added, "This lake is over 100 years old and has been neglected for more than a decade. It once hosted boating and attracted migratory birds from across India and abroad. Now, due to poor execution, we are back to square one."