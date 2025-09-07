Road in Hyderabad's busy hospital zone needs urgent repairs

HYDERABAD: The road stretch between Nampally and Lakdikapul, one of the busiest hospital zones in the city, has remained in disrepair for over a year.

Incomplete road works, broken stretches, bumper-to-bumper traffic, and rising dust pollution have made commuting a daily struggle for those travelling between Nampally and Lakdikapul, particularly patients visiting MNJ Cancer Hospital and Niloufer Maternity Hospital.

The situation is further aggravated by unhygienic and broken Sulabh toilets near the hospitals, with residents alleging that urine often overflows onto the road, creating a foul stench and unsafe conditions.

Traffic snarls worsen in the evenings when vehicles from both Nampally and Lakdikapul converge, leaving ambulances stuck on uneven roads. Roadside businesses and footpath encroachments add to the chaos, while non-functional CCTV cameras and traffic signals have reportedly contributed to several minor accidents in recent months.

Urging GHMC to take action, social activist Mohammed Abid Ali stated, "This is not just about commuters, it is about patients fighting for their lives. Cancer patients and mothers with newborns are forced to navigate unsafe roads and unhygienic surroundings. GHMC must complete the road work, clear encroachments, and restore sanitation facilities without delay," he said.