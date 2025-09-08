Kakatiya history rewritten

HYDERABAD: A chance discovery in Kodad village has turned into one of the most significant breakthroughs in the study of medieval south Indian history, particularly the Kakatiya past. In April, nine sets of copper plates belonging to the Vengi Chalukya dynasty (9th–10th centuries CE) were unearthed at a Muslim graveyard in Telangana. Each set carries detailed records of royal grants, temple endowments and dynastic genealogies.

While the inscriptions primarily illuminate the rule of the Vengi Chalukyas, they also contain references to the ancestors of the Kakatiyas, who would later rise to imperial glory in Orugallu (Warangal). This makes the finds a milestone in reconstructing the dynasty’s formative years.

The plates, inscribed in Sanskrit using Telugu script, provide the earliest known genealogical and historical references to the Kakatiyas. The earliest of the plates dates back to around 890 CE. According to K Munirathnam, director (epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India, they push the recorded history of the dynasty back by at least a century. “The nine sets of copper plates from Kodad are more than mere inscriptions; they are windows into forgotten chapters of the Kakatiya story,” he told TNIE.

Early Kakatiya history has been pieced together from copper plates such as the Mangallu grant of Vengi Chalukyan prince Daanaarnava (c. 956 CE) and stone inscriptions like the Kazipet Dargah inscription (c. 1090 CE) of Beta II, the Thousand Pillar Temple inscription (1163 CE) of Rudradeva, and the Bayyaram Tank inscription (early 13th century CE) of Mailamba, sister of Ganapatideva. Literary works such as Prataparudrayashobhushanam also offered limited references. The Kodad plates consolidate this evidence, firmly situating the dynasty’s roots in the 9th century.