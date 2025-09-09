EAGLE dismantles hawala ring in Mumbai, 24 arrested

HYDERABAD: Close on the heels of the drugs bust by Maharashtra Police in Hyderabad, which uncovered narcotics valued at an estimated Rs 12,000 crore, Telangana’s elite anti-drugs task force, EAGLE, on Monday reportedly dismantled a drugs and hawala network in Mumbai.

A senior EAGLE officer confirmed that special teams conducted raids in Mumbai, resulting in the arrest of 24 susects, including 14 businessmen from the city. “Acting on credible intelligence, the teams also carried out raids in parts of Pune to trace suspects linked to the wider network,” the officer added.

According to sources, the syndicate was moving proceeds from drug sales through a hawala system. Part of the funds were being routed to Nigeria via Mumbai, pointing to international links. EAGLE teams had reportedly been stationed undercover in Mumbai for days before the operation.

The Maharashtra Police had worked for over a month in the city before their raids on Vagdevi Labs in the city.