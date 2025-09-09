Night of rhythm, melody & devotion

It was one of those magical evenings where anticipation itself became a melody, setting the stage for something extraordinary. The Jadavpur University Alumni Association, Hyderabad Chapter, presented ‘A Soulful Breeze’ at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, a concert that brought together four stalwarts of Indian music on one stage — Pt Ronu Majumdar, Pt Debashish Bhattacharya, Pt Tanmoy Bose, and Subhasis Bhattacharya. The result was a vivid tapestry of melody and rhythm that left the audience spellbound.

Pt Ronu Majumdar, the celebrated flautist, beamed as he took the stage, “It’s very special because Debashish Bhattacharya and I had never performed together before. Tonight, Hyderabad witnesses something rare. In my career, I’ve collaborated with many eminent artists, but Debashish ji stands out, his deep research into slide guitar makes him truly unique. Sharing the stage with him, alongside Pt Tanmoy Bose, one of the greatest tabla maestros of our time and Subhasis Bhattacharya, is a blessing. We aim to craft a truly memorable concert.”