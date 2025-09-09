Night of rhythm, melody & devotion

It was one of those magical evenings where anticipation itself became a melody, setting the stage for something extraordinary. The Jadavpur University Alumni Association, Hyderabad Chapter, presented ‘A Soulful Breeze’ at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, a concert that brought together four stalwarts of Indian music on one stage — Pt Ronu Majumdar, Pt Debashish Bhattacharya, Pt Tanmoy Bose, and Subhasis Bhattacharya. The result was a vivid tapestry of melody and rhythm that left the audience spellbound.
Pt Ronu Majumdar, the celebrated flautist, beamed as he took the stage, “It’s very special because Debashish Bhattacharya and I had never performed together before. Tonight, Hyderabad witnesses something rare. In my career, I’ve collaborated with many eminent artists, but Debashish ji stands out, his deep research into slide guitar makes him truly unique. Sharing the stage with him, alongside Pt Tanmoy Bose, one of the greatest tabla maestros of our time and Subhasis Bhattacharya, is a blessing. We aim to craft a truly memorable concert.”
Recalling his first encounter with the slide guitar, he added, “My initial reaction was pure curiosity. As a child, I heard it in Sunil Ganguly’s film songs, and later Pt Brij Bhushan Kabra emerged as a pioneer of the slide guitar in classical music. Debashish ji, his disciple, has elevated the instrument to unprecedented heights.”
Pt Debashish Bhattacharya, globally renowned for pioneering the Hindustani slide guitar and designing instruments like the Chaturangui, Gandharvi, Anandi, and Pushpa Veena brought unmatched innovation to the evening. The concert’s repertoire was a vibrant mix. It opened with Raag Jog in Jhaptal (10-beat cycle) and Teental (16-beat cycle), followed by Raag Pilu in the Banarasi style. Spontaneous moments elevated the performance: Pt Majumdar played Raag Kaafi, Pt Debashish offered Grammy-nominated compositions, and together they rendered devotional gems like ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ and ‘Raghupati Raghav Rajaram’, with even the flautist singing a few lines.
Subhasis Bhattacharya, the versatile percussionist, enriched the soundscape with his eclectic array of instruments. “This gathering of artists had never happened before. The concept began in Kolkata, and we are fortunate to bring it to Hyderabad,” he said adding, “Ronu da and Debashish da are global musicians — they seamlessly shift from classical to folk, Bollywood to jazz. And Tanmoy da is, of course, a legendary tabla maestro. It is an honour to play alongside them.”
With flute, slide guitar, tabla, and world percussion merging in harmonious celebration, Hyderabad was treated to a soulful evening of Indian classical music, one destined to linger in collective memory for years to come.