Vijay Deverakonda: Yaars are the real fuel that keep you going

What draws you to a script?

For me, it starts with a gut reaction. If I read a script and it makes me feel something — makes me smile, choke up, or want to tell someone about it — I know it’s worth chasing. I’m not just looking at the story or the character in isolation; I’m seeing if the world it creates feels alive. When it’s an intense or unconventional role, I spend time living with it in my head; watching people, picking up mannerisms, thinking about how this person would see the world. I like to strip away ‘acting’ and make it feel like I’m just being. That honesty I believe is what the audience connects with.

How do you handle criticism, especially when a film doesn’t meet expectations?

I’ve had films that didn’t work, and people weren’t shy about saying it. I take what’s useful, drop what’s not, and move on. You can’t get stuck in one Friday’s result, there’s always another story to tell, another shot to take.

Is there a role or genre you’ve been wanting to explore but haven’t had the chance yet?

There is something special I want to do, will talk about it at some point this year.

What’s the most memorable fan moment you’ve had in Hyderabad?

It has to be Prashanth, a fan I invited to walk the red carpet with me at an award show. He’d been showing me so much love for years, so it felt right to turn that moment into something we could share. I like when fans become yaars, when their journey and mine cross in a way that’s real and personal.

What’s your fashion and fitness mantra?

I keep things simple, because that’s how it lasts. I cut out sugar, load up on veggies, hit the gym when I can, and get my sweat in through volleyball, cricket and badminton. I make sure I sleep well, too — it’s underrated. And yeah, cheat meals are sacred. Once a week, I might devour a burger or biryani, just to keep it real. That’s my mantra: balance, not extremes.

Future projects.

Starting an action drama with Rahul Sankrityan based on historical events. Set in 1800 India. Followed by a political personal action drama with Ravi Kiran Kola.