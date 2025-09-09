Vijay Deverakonda: Yaars are the real fuel that keep you going

In an industry that thrives on glitz and ever-changing trends, Vijay Deverakonda remains refreshingly grounded. He is an actor-performer who chooses authenticity over artifice. Known for his bold roles and unapologetic charm, Vijay is now embarking on an exciting new chapter as the face of House of McDowell’s Soda. Elaborating about why he chose Vijay as the brand ambassador, Varun Koorichh, vice president and portfolio head – marketing, Diageo India, says, “Vijay Deverakonda embodies the values of today’s generation: real, grounded and deeply connected to his roots. His authenticity and wide-reaching appeal make him a natural extension of the brand’s voice. With Vijay and Kartik Aaryan together, we’re bringing two powerful storytellers into the fold; voices that reflect the emotions, aspirations and friendships that define modern India.” As Vijay opens up to CE about his journey from theatre to becoming a trailblazer in Telugu cinema, his down-to-earth attitude and energy shine through. Whether it’s embracing unconventional roles, handling criticism with poise, or candidly revealing his fitness and fashion mantras, Vijay proves time and again that his path is guided by passion and genuine connection.
Excerpts
Tell us about your association with the brand.
Some of the most defining moments in my life have been shaped by the people who stood beside me and my friends who’ve been there through success, struggle, and everything in between. That kind of bond is rare, and it’s something I hold closest to my heart. That’s what makes this association with House of McDowell’s Soda so special. It’s a brand that celebrates the beauty of real, unfiltered friendships; the ones that ground you, lift you, and stay with you.
What are you looking forward to with this collaboration?
For me, this is more than a collaboration — it’s a partnership with a brand that truly reflects what I believe in. Yaars are the real fuel that keep you going. The firsts you experience with your gang… those stay with you for life and this brand gets that. It’s not just about product, it’s about moments, about the friends you share them with. I’m excited for the journey ahead and everything we’ll create together.
You started with theatre. Did theatre help you find the foothold in acting?
Theatre gave me my basics: discipline, presence and the courage to fail in front of people. It taught me to own the stage, and that confidence carried into films. Whatever I do now, that foundation stays with me.
You’ve often been called a game-changer in Telugu cinema. Do you feel a responsibility to push boundaries with every project?
I don’t wake up thinking I have to be a ‘game-changer’. I just choose stories that excite me, roles that challenge me a little, and that’s what ends up pushing boundaries. If it connects with people and shifts the way we look at cinema, that’s the real win.
What draws you to a script?
For me, it starts with a gut reaction. If I read a script and it makes me feel something — makes me smile, choke up, or want to tell someone about it — I know it’s worth chasing. I’m not just looking at the story or the character in isolation; I’m seeing if the world it creates feels alive. When it’s an intense or unconventional role, I spend time living with it in my head; watching people, picking up mannerisms, thinking about how this person would see the world. I like to strip away ‘acting’ and make it feel like I’m just being. That honesty I believe is what the audience connects with.
How do you handle criticism, especially when a film doesn’t meet expectations?
I’ve had films that didn’t work, and people weren’t shy about saying it. I take what’s useful, drop what’s not, and move on. You can’t get stuck in one Friday’s result, there’s always another story to tell, another shot to take.
Is there a role or genre you’ve been wanting to explore but haven’t had the chance yet?
There is something special I want to do, will talk about it at some point this year.
What’s the most memorable fan moment you’ve had in Hyderabad?
It has to be Prashanth, a fan I invited to walk the red carpet with me at an award show. He’d been showing me so much love for years, so it felt right to turn that moment into something we could share. I like when fans become yaars, when their journey and mine cross in a way that’s real and personal.
What’s your fashion and fitness mantra?
I keep things simple, because that’s how it lasts. I cut out sugar, load up on veggies, hit the gym when I can, and get my sweat in through volleyball, cricket and badminton. I make sure I sleep well, too — it’s underrated. And yeah, cheat meals are sacred. Once a week, I might devour a burger or biryani, just to keep it real. That’s my mantra: balance, not extremes.
Future projects.
Starting an action drama with Rahul Sankrityan based on historical events. Set in 1800 India. Followed by a political personal action drama with Ravi Kiran Kola.
One actor you’d love to swap lives with for a day?
Tom Cruise, only to jump of planes and drive bikes of a cliff and come out alive. Also see what all he is doing to continue staying so fit at this age.
Guilty pleasure binge-watch?
Any highly recommended drama on the platforms.
What’s on your playlist right now?
Random assortment of music. Happy stuff since I am on holiday with family.
One word that defines Vijay Deverakonda today?
Energy.
If not an actor, you’d be...?
Writing and directing.