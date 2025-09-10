EAGLE busts Rs 2.1-crore-a-week drug money racket

HYDERABAD: The state’s anti-narcotics force, EAGLE, has cracked a multi-state drug money laundering network, exposing a deep nexus between Nigerian cartels and local hawala operators. In a coordinated operation, 24 teams raided locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and New Delhi, arresting 20 people, including key hawala handlers. Officials seized over Rs 3 crore in cash, according to a press release.

The crackdown stemmed from the earlier arrest of Nigerian national Onyeisi Esomchi Kenneth, alias Maxwell, in Hyderabad. Maxwell, caught selling cocaine and ecstasy, had conducted over 150 transactions last year, earning more than Rs 68 lakh in commissions routed abroad to his family and associates.

Probes revealed a sophisticated hawala channel run by Uttam Singh, Chetan Mavji Mamania, Durga Ram, Chetan Singh, and Chagan Lal. After drug sales, Nigerians handed cash to Uttam in Goa, who transferred it to Mumbai through Mamania and others. The money was converted into commodities — baby frocks, kurtas, T-shirts, human hair, groceries — and shipped from Mumbai and Chennai to Lagos, laundering drug proceeds under the guise of trade. Officials estimate the racket moved about Rs 2.1 crore each week, mostly from Goa.