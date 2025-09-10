From Telugu streets to Bollywood beats Roll Rida's impressive journey

Tell us about your journey and the song you sang in War 2.

I started as a BTech graduate, my real passion was rap music, inspired by FloRida. That passion pushed me to pursue music full-time. After years as an independent artist rising from the streets, War 2 became my first major step into Bollywood. Singing for this film was surreal because every independent artist dreams of contributing to Bollywood. Today, Telugu cinema is inspiring Bollywood, and this collaboration with Yash Raj Films marks a proud milestone in my career.

How did you get the opportunity to sing for War 2?

I got the opportunity through my earlier association with Devi Sri Prasad sir. One of his team members, Abhishek, who works in Bollywood and Telugu dubbing projects, recommended me to Yash Raj Films. They reviewed my past hits like OMG Daddy for Allu Arjun and Poonakaalu Loading for Chiranjeevi garu. After internal discussions, they felt I was the right fit. I had a video call with the Yash Raj team, flew to Mumbai a few days later, met director Ayan Mukerji, and the journey began.