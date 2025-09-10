From Telugu streets to Bollywood beats Roll Rida's impressive journey

Telugu rap has long been an underground movement, but few artists have managed to break through as prominently as Roll Rida. Known for his electrifying performances and catchy beats, Rahul Kumar Velpula, popularly known as Roll Rida, has made a name for himself in the Telugu film industry and now, he’s expanding his horizons to Bollywood. With his rap featured in the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer movie War 2, he is proving that regional talent can hold its own on a national stage. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Roll Rida opens up about his journey, his passion for rap, and how he’s shaping the future of Telugu hip-hop.
Excerpts
Tell us about your journey and the song you sang in War 2.
I started as a BTech graduate, my real passion was rap music, inspired by FloRida. That passion pushed me to pursue music full-time. After years as an independent artist rising from the streets, War 2 became my first major step into Bollywood. Singing for this film was surreal because every independent artist dreams of contributing to Bollywood. Today, Telugu cinema is inspiring Bollywood, and this collaboration with Yash Raj Films marks a proud milestone in my career.
How did you get the opportunity to sing for War 2?
I got the opportunity through my earlier association with Devi Sri Prasad sir. One of his team members, Abhishek, who works in Bollywood and Telugu dubbing projects, recommended me to Yash Raj Films. They reviewed my past hits like OMG Daddy for Allu Arjun and Poonakaalu Loading for Chiranjeevi garu. After internal discussions, they felt I was the right fit. I had a video call with the Yash Raj team, flew to Mumbai a few days later, met director Ayan Mukerji, and the journey began.
What was it like singing for a pan-Indian movie?
It’s been a major milestone. While my independent work gained recognition in the South, War 2 expanded my reach across India and beyond. With stars like Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, who already gained global acclaim through RRR, the film carried immense weight. Being part of it gave my work a much bigger stage. The song Shaitaan even trended on Instagram, and the overwhelming online response truly made me feel it’s one of my biggest breakthroughs.
What challenges did you face while working on War 2?
The biggest challenge was the tight deadline, we had only two days to complete the rap. Luckily, working under pressure is part of my journey, and my creative advisor, Manoj Joluri, was a great support. Director Ayan Mukerji was very clear about his vision, which made the process smoother. I was among the first to watch Jr NTR’s entry scene before its release, and that energy helped me write the lyrics in a single day. Collaborating with composer Sanchit Balhara was seamless. When the final track was played, the entire team applauded, it was an incredible moment.
How do you see the rap scene in the Telugu industry today?
The Telugu rap scene is stronger than ever. What excites me is that Jr NTR’s rap entry in War 2 remained unchanged across all languages, a testament to the acceptance of Telugu rap nationwide. Featuring our hip-hop culture on such a massive platform is just the beginning. I’m committed to bringing in new talent, so together we can elevate Telugu rap to even bigger platforms.
What changes have you seen in the scene since you started?
Back in the day, rap in Telugu films was limited to small portions like Made in Andhra Student from Thammudu, or pioneers such as Baba Sehgal and Noel Sean, who laid the foundation. Today, with YouTube, Instagram, and trending reels, rap has reached a much wider audience. Collaborating with top composers like Devi Sri Prasad, Thaman S, and Anirudh Ravichander helped me bring independent rap into big films. Audience acceptance has grown immensely, creating bigger opportunities for the next generation.
What inspires you?
Inspiration comes from opportunities and the audience’s response. Back in college, I always tried to impress my teachers, and now I aim to impress listeners with every track. Real motivation comes when people appreciate my music and share it. I don’t dwell on setbacks; I quickly move on to the next project. Working with my producer Agastya Raag has been highly inspiring. Together, we’ve created viral hits like Kakinada Kaja and Chittamma, and his energy constantly drives me to push boundaries.
What keeps you motivated to rap?
The connection I build with people keeps me going. Every time someone shares my music or tells me it inspired them, that energy fuels me. Rap allows me to express my story, roots, and emotions in the rawest way possible. Even if one song doesn’t hit, music offers an immediate chance to create something new. This cycle of growth and audience response keeps me motivated.
Where do you see the rap scene heading next?
I want to take Telugu rap to national and global stages. My goal is not just to promote my music but to create a platform for other talented rappers. I plan to collaborate with new talent, experiment with different sounds, and make Telugu hip-hop a strong cultural voice representing our identity worldwide. By blending independent music with mainstream cinema, the future looks bright.
What can we expect from your upcoming projects?
I’ve been working closely with my manager, Nikunj Mehta from Mumbai, whose guidance has brought discipline and direction to my journey. Right now, I have five songs composed with Agastya Raag, which we believe will resonate with today’s youth and trend on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, much like Kakinada Kaja and Chittamma. I’m also in talks to sign with a record label that shares our vision. By the end of this year, I’m excited to deliver a fresh wave of energy and music to my fans.