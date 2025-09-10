Masters and Moderns meet at Harvest 2025

When one thinks of the Salar Jung Museum, the mind immediately conjures images of majestic antiques, rare manuscripts, exquisite artworks, and a rich cultural heritage spread across its expansive galleries. Yet beyond its role as a custodian of history and art, the Salar Jung Museum is fast emerging as an unconventional yet highly sought-after venue for cultural events, exhibitions, and curated gatherings.

One such event is the 25th-anniversary celebratory exhibition, Harvest 2025, organised by Delhi-based Arushi Arts Gallery. Founded by Payal Kapoor, Arushi Arts Gallery has been a significant player in the Indian art scene since its inception in 1996. The centrepiece of the exhibition features works by legendary artists such as FN Souza, MF Husain, SH Raza, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar, Tyeb Mehta, Bhupen Khakkhar, J Swaminathan, Jangarh Singh Shyam, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Laxma Goud, Satish Gujral, Satish Gupta, KG Subramanyan, Manu Parekh, Shobha Broota, and Sakti Burman, among others.