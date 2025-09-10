Masters and Moderns meet at Harvest 2025

When one thinks of the Salar Jung Museum, the mind immediately conjures images of majestic antiques, rare manuscripts, exquisite artworks, and a rich cultural heritage spread across its expansive galleries. Yet beyond its role as a custodian of history and art, the Salar Jung Museum is fast emerging as an unconventional yet highly sought-after venue for cultural events, exhibitions, and curated gatherings.
One such event is the 25th-anniversary celebratory exhibition, Harvest 2025, organised by Delhi-based Arushi Arts Gallery. Founded by Payal Kapoor, Arushi Arts Gallery has been a significant player in the Indian art scene since its inception in 1996. The centrepiece of the exhibition features works by legendary artists such as FN Souza, MF Husain, SH Raza, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar, Tyeb Mehta, Bhupen Khakkhar, J Swaminathan, Jangarh Singh Shyam, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Laxma Goud, Satish Gujral, Satish Gupta, KG Subramanyan, Manu Parekh, Shobha Broota, and Sakti Burman, among others.
The Harvest series began in 2001, curated annually by the late senior art critic Sunit Chopra until his passing. When asked why she chose Hyderabad as the venue for this milestone celebration, Payal Kapoor explained, “Hyderabad is one of the oldest cities, long associated with art and culture, and the Salar Jung Museum is one of India’s most iconic museums. Salar Jung III, the Nawab Mir Yousuf Ali Khan, was one of the finest collectors of art and culture, and his legacy is reflected in the countless artifacts and masterpieces housed in the museum. That made Salar Jung the perfect venue for our 25th-anniversary Harvest exhibition.”
She further elaborated on the evolving art scene in Hyderabad, “People here are well-educated, deeply connected to their culture, and highly value tradition. We are proud to showcase works by prominent Hyderabad artists such as Thota Vaikuntam, Laxma Goud, Laxman Aelay, and the late Surya Prakash.”
Harvest 2025 is a unique exhibition presenting over 125 artworks by 65 to 70 artists, displayed in the museum’s Western Galleries Wing. “We curated the exhibition with the expertise of two esteemed art critics: Archana Khare Ghosh and Prayag Shukla. It took us a full year to put this show together,” shares Payal Kapoor. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by the works of the masters — striking hues and bold narratives — followed by an impressive selection of contemporary art.
Driven by a vision to elevate Indian art on the global stage, Payal aims to take Indian artists across the world while also inviting international artists to India, so that art transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.
The Harvest 2025 exhibition runs until September 13, open from 11 am to 4.30 pm.