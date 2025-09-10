Redefining Scrubs: Knya’s Medical Apparel Revolution

Every hospital or medical facility has its own uniform. Where does your brand come in?

Most hospitals and medical facilities provide standard uniforms that are often generic, uncomfortable, and not designed for the realities of 12 to 16 hour shifts. While hospitals do maintain a uniform code, many healthcare workers choose to buy their own scrubs because they want something that supports them better through long, demanding days.

Accessibility was equally important to us. That’s why we’ve placed our retail stores close to hospitals, allowing healthcare professionals to easily walk in and find what they need. At the same time, our presence on e-commerce platforms and quick commerce ensures that doctors and nurses can access our products conveniently, whether they are in large cities or smaller towns. Our goal is simple: to make good medical apparel available wherever and whenever it is needed.

What made you choose Hyderabad to open your first store in South India?

Hyderabad has always stood out to us because it has one of the largest and fastest-growing communities of healthcare professionals in the country, along with some of India’s leading hospitals and medical institutions. It felt like the right place to open our first store in South India, simply because we wanted to be closer to the people who would benefit the most from what we create.

We chose Koti in particular because of its proximity to Osmania Medical College and several major hospitals. For doctors, nurses, and even students, accessibility is key, so being right in the middle of where they work and study made perfect sense. On a personal note, opening in Hyderabad feels special for us, it isn’t just another city on the map; it marks our 10th store in India. Reaching this milestone reminds us how far the journey has come and energises us to serve the South Indian market in a deeper, more meaningful way.