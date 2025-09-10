Redefining Scrubs: Knya’s Medical Apparel Revolution

When the world was grappling with the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, one glaring issue stood out: healthcare professionals were forced to spend gruelling shifts in ill-fitting, uninspired uniforms that offered little support through the physical and emotional demands of their jobs. It was in this moment of crisis that Knya was born, driven by a simple yet powerful mission, to revolutionise medical apparel by blending comfort, functionality, and sustainability, without compromising on style. From its first store in Hyderabad, strategically located near Osmania Medical College and some of South India’s top hospitals, the brand is reshaping how doctors, nurses, and medical students experience their workwear. Vanshika Kaji and Abhijeet Kaji, co-founders of Knya, share the story of their journey, from the initial spark of inspiration to a vision for the future of medical apparel.
Excerpts
What inspired you to start a medical apparel brand?
The inspiration came during the Covid-19 pandemic, when we saw firsthand how doctors and healthcare workers spent long, exhausting hours in uniforms that were uncomfortable, low quality, and not designed with much research or centralised thought. Unlike fashion or athleisure, medical workwear had been overlooked for decades. We wanted to change that by creating apparel that combines comfort, function, and style, while also being sustainable. What began as an attempt to solve a simple problem quickly grew into a larger mission of empowering healthcare professionals. Today, every decision we make at Knya is rooted in the belief that the people who care for us deserve the very best.
Every hospital or medical facility has its own uniform. Where does your brand come in?
Most hospitals and medical facilities provide standard uniforms that are often generic, uncomfortable, and not designed for the realities of 12 to 16 hour shifts. While hospitals do maintain a uniform code, many healthcare workers choose to buy their own scrubs because they want something that supports them better through long, demanding days.
Accessibility was equally important to us. That’s why we’ve placed our retail stores close to hospitals, allowing healthcare professionals to easily walk in and find what they need. At the same time, our presence on e-commerce platforms and quick commerce ensures that doctors and nurses can access our products conveniently, whether they are in large cities or smaller towns. Our goal is simple: to make good medical apparel available wherever and whenever it is needed.
What made you choose Hyderabad to open your first store in South India?
Hyderabad has always stood out to us because it has one of the largest and fastest-growing communities of healthcare professionals in the country, along with some of India’s leading hospitals and medical institutions. It felt like the right place to open our first store in South India, simply because we wanted to be closer to the people who would benefit the most from what we create.
We chose Koti in particular because of its proximity to Osmania Medical College and several major hospitals. For doctors, nurses, and even students, accessibility is key, so being right in the middle of where they work and study made perfect sense. On a personal note, opening in Hyderabad feels special for us, it isn’t just another city on the map; it marks our 10th store in India. Reaching this milestone reminds us how far the journey has come and energises us to serve the South Indian market in a deeper, more meaningful way.
Medical professionals have specific needs when it comes to clothing — comfort, durability, and hygiene. How did you integrate these into your designs?
When we began designing, we spent a lot of time listening to doctors, nurses, and medical students about what truly mattered to them in their daily wear. Comfort was always the first thing they spoke about, as they are constantly on their feet for long hours. We focused on lightweight fabrics that feel almost feather-like, brushed for a super-soft hand feel, and engineered cuts that allow ease of movement without compromising a sharp, professional look. Even small details like extra deep pockets made a huge difference, allowing them to carry essentials throughout their shifts.
Durability and hygiene were just as important. Medical uniforms go through multiple washes every week, so we worked with blends that remain fresh and hold their structure. We also added easy-care, antimicrobial finishes to keep professionals safe in high-contact environments. Our fabrics are lab-tested, offer four-way stretch for a full range of motion, and are built to last.
At the same time, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Our EcoFlex material, for example, is crafted from certified recycled PET bottles, including ocean waste. This allows us to create high-performance uniforms that not only meet the rigorous demands of healthcare professionals but also contribute positively to the planet.
Future plans?
Looking ahead, we are evolving into a holistic ecosystem for healthcare professionals. With apparel as our foundation, we are expanding into medical equipment, starting with the launch of our 6sense Stethoscope, and building a stronger retail presence to ensure seamless access. For us, the future lies in becoming a trusted, 360-degree brand that empowers healthcare heroes with products designed for the way they live, work, and care.