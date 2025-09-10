Scrolling on the Toilet Could Be Causing Hemorrhoids

It used to be newspapers; now it’s smartphones. The device has changed, but the habit remains the same. For decades, people have carried something to read into the restroom, turning toilet time into a mini break. Many consider it multitasking — catching up on the news, scrolling social feeds, or replying to emails. But doctors now warn that this seemingly harmless habit may increase the risk of developing hemorrhoids.

A study conducted at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre (BIDMC), Boston, found that using smartphones while on the toilet significantly raises the likelihood of hemorrhoids. Researchers surveyed 125 adults undergoing colonoscopy about their smartphone use during toilet visits, diet, activity levels, and bowel habits. Endoscopic exams confirmed the presence of hemorrhoids.