Scrolling on the Toilet Could Be Causing Hemorrhoids

It used to be newspapers; now it’s smartphones. The device has changed, but the habit remains the same. For decades, people have carried something to read into the restroom, turning toilet time into a mini break. Many consider it multitasking — catching up on the news, scrolling social feeds, or replying to emails. But doctors now warn that this seemingly harmless habit may increase the risk of developing hemorrhoids.
A study conducted at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre (BIDMC), Boston, found that using smartphones while on the toilet significantly raises the likelihood of hemorrhoids. Researchers surveyed 125 adults undergoing colonoscopy about their smartphone use during toilet visits, diet, activity levels, and bowel habits. Endoscopic exams confirmed the presence of hemorrhoids.
Two out of three participants admitted to using their phones while on the toilet, primarily for reading news or browsing social media. Those who did were younger on average — 55 years compared to 62 for non-users — and notably more likely to linger. 37% of smartphone users reported spending more than five minutes per bathroom visit, compared to just 7% of non-users. Endoscopic evaluation revealed that 43% of all participants had hemorrhoids, and after adjusting for age, BMI, straining, and fibre intake, phone use was linked to a 46% higher risk. “Prolonged sitting raises venous pressure in the rectum. With smartphones, toilets are becoming lounges, and that is a clear hazard,” explained one of the gastroenterologists involved in the study.
Dr Jatin Yegurla, consultant gastroenterologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, emphasises the need for awareness, “Hemorrhoids are already among the most common gastrointestinal complaints, causing pain, bleeding, and discomfort for millions. In the US alone, they account for nearly four million outpatient visits every year and cost over $800 million. Traditionally, constipation, low-fibre diets, sedentary lifestyles, and pregnancy have been blamed. Now, smartphones have been added to the list.”
Dr Kona Lakshmi Kumari, minimal access & robotic GI surgeon at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, explains that hemorrhoids develop when increased pressure in the lower rectum causes veins in the anal canal to swell and dilate. Normally, small vascular cushions help maintain continence, but when venous drainage is obstructed, they become engorged and irritated. Over time, this can lead to pain, itching, bleeding, or even prolapse. Doctors say the distraction of a smartphone encourages people to sit longer than necessary, turning what should be a brief visit into a prolonged session that strains the anorectal region.
“The problem lies in prolonged sitting,” she adds, “By increasing the amount of time spent in a position that raises pressure in the rectal veins, smartphone use dramatically increases the risk of hemorrhoids. Besides discomfort from swollen veins, this habit which is becoming more widespread in our digital age highlights the need for mindful restroom behaviour to prevent avoidable health issues.”
Dr Jatin further advises, “Patients must be educated to keep toilet time short, avoid phones in the restroom, consume a fibre-rich diet, and maintain regular physical activity.”
The message from experts is clear: smartphones may fend off boredom, but in the bathroom, they could be silently contributing to a growing health burden. Sometimes, the healthiest choice is simple, do your business and move on.